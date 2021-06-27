KCPD investigate second Sunday morning homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri Police are investigating a deadly shooting at Independence Avenue and Lawn. Officers arrived shortly after 2:30 a.m. and found a man shot inside a vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police believe the suspected shooter was outside the vehicle at the time of the shooting. Police did not release any other information about a possible suspect.

This was the second homicide investigation within three hours, making it the 73rd homicide of 2021.

