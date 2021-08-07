Man dies following 2nd Friday night shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The victim from the second Friday night shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, has died.

Officers responded to 12101 East 43rd Street, near Walmart at Interstate 70 and Blue Ridge Boulevard, where the victim was located.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No additional information was immediately available.

Shortly after 9 p.m., officers also responded to the area of East 36th Street and Woodland Avenue, where a man was shot and in critical condition.

