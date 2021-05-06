KCPD investigates death of person found in burned car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a death near East 81st Street and Indiana Avenue, where a person was found dead Thursday in a burned car.

There was a deadly shooting reported earlier Thursday at East 85th Street and Euclid Avenue, about two miles from that burned vehicle.

KCPD wasn't sure if the two incidents are connected.

Captain Foreman provided says police also responded to 81st and Walrond where a deceased person was found in a burned car. A cause of death is not known and it’s not known if death is connected to scene on Euclid Avenue. https://t.co/G8XQR4c0vp — Bryant Maddrick (@BryantOnTV) May 6, 2021

It is not yet clear how the person in the burned vehicle died, but KCPD is in the early stages of a death investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .