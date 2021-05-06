Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

KCPD investigates death of person found in burned car

Body found near 81st Street, Indiana Avenue
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bryant Maddrick/KSHB
A person was found deceased in a burned car near 81st Street and Indiana Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday, May 6, 2021.
81st and Indiana burned car May 6.jpeg
Posted at 9:23 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 10:23:01-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a death near East 81st Street and Indiana Avenue, where a person was found dead Thursday in a burned car.

There was a deadly shooting reported earlier Thursday at East 85th Street and Euclid Avenue, about two miles from that burned vehicle.

KCPD wasn't sure if the two incidents are connected.

It is not yet clear how the person in the burned vehicle died, but KCPD is in the early stages of a death investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Shining a spotlight on the 2021 graduates!