KCPD investigates deaths of 3 family members in Northland as double murder-suicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating the deaths of three family members who were found Monday in a Northland home as a double murder-suicide.

KCPD officers responded to the home around 9:45 a.m. Monday in the 8300 block of NW 90th Street on a wellness check after one family member didn’t attend school and another didn’t appear at work.

Officers entered the residence and located 12-year-old Jerel D. McGeachy Jr. and his parents — Domonique A. McGeachy, 38, and Jerel D. McGeachy Sr., 38, — deceased.

Initial evidence indicates Jerel Jr. and Domonique suffered fatal gunshot wounds, while Jerel Sr. died from self-inflicted gunfire, according to KCPD.

Investigators are not looking for any additional suspects.

KCPD is continuing to investigate the case. All information from investigators is preliminary.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.