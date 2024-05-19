KCPD investigating collision Saturday on NB US Highway 71 near 35th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police responded just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday to a collision on northbound U.S. Highway 71 near 35th Street.

Police said a black Cadillac XTS traveling at a “high rate of speed” struck a white Ford Ranger.

The collision sent the Cadillac off the road and up a grassy embankment. When the vehicle left the road, it rolled several times.

The Cadillac driver was unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle, per police.

KCPD said the driver was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries and remains in serious condition.

The driver of the Ford was not injured in the collision.

Police said suspected impairment is part of the ongoing investigation.

