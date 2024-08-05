KCPD investigating dead body call as homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri Police are investigating a homicide.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night, they were called to the 3600 block of East 35th Street on a reported dead body.

When they arrived, they were taken to a nearby house and found a man inside the front door of the home not breathing.

Officers and EMS found the man suffering from unknown bodily trauma and was pronounced dead.

Police say circumstances around this incident is unknown and no one is currently in custody.

It's being investigated as a homicide.

If you know anything, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

