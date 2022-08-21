KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 1300 block of East 89th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 1300 block of East 89th Street.

Officers responded shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday.

No word on what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

