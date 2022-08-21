Amber Alert canceled, 2 girls located safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 8:51 p.m. | The Amber Alert has been canceled. MSHP reports the girls were found unharmed and the vehicle has been recovered.

However, the suspect, Jordan Owsley, remains at large.

EARLIER | The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for two girls who were reportedly abducted around 4 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East 89th Street.

MSHP reports the girls were taken in a white Kia Optima that fled the scene of a homicide in Kansas City, Missouri.

The suspect has been identified as Jordan Owsley, 27, the biological father of the girls.

Owsley is 5'5" tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown eyes.

Anyone who sees the vehicle, suspect or children is asked to call 911.

Police urge the public to NOT approach the suspect or vehicle as Owsley is considered armed and dangerous.

MSHP requested the Kansas Bureau of Investigation issue an Amber Alert in the state of Kansas to assist in the investigation.

—