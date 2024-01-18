KCPD: Investigation continues into Crown Center mass shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Six gunshot victims continued to recover Thursday morning after they were involved in a mass shooting Wednesday night near the food court at Crown Center.

The victims, who range in ages from late teens/early 20s up to the 50s, were struck as part of a disturbance involving at least two groups just before 6 p.m.

On Thursday, a Kansas City, Missouri, police spokesperson said a person of interest initially taken into custody has been released pending further investigation.

The spokesperson also revealed that of those who fired shots during the disturbance, two people who were not involved with either of the two groups also opened fire. One person is believed to be a Crown Center security employee. The other person was a visitor who happened to be in the area.

Police have identified both people and say they are cooperating in the investigation.

Detectives hope to eventually send the case to the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review of any charges “when appropriate.”

Crown Center officials said they hoped to reopen shops as of noon Thursday. KSHB 41’s Caroline Hogan reports seeing shoppers entering the building as of 12:10 p.m.

Anyone with information or has photos or video of the scene is asked to contact police detectives. Those seeking to make tips anonymously can contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

