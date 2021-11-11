KCPD looking for black SUV in fatal hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are still looking for those involved in an Oct. 27 hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian.
On Thursday police released a photo of a car they believe was involved via Twitter.
KCPD detectives are looking for a black SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe or Trailblazer, involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-&-run crash.
The crime happened at 82nd Terrace & Troost the evening of Oct. 27th.
Call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS or Det. Burgess at 816-482-8189. pic.twitter.com/ovRpB4vtSB
— kcpolice (@kcpolice) November 11, 2021
The crime happened at East 82nd Street and Troost Avenue in the evening.
"KCPD detectives are looking for a black SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe or Trailblazer, involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-&-run crash," the tweet reads.
Those with information can call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS, or Detective Burgess at 816-482-8189.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.