KCPD looking for black SUV in fatal hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 4:33 PM, Nov 11, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are still looking for those involved in an Oct. 27 hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian.

On Thursday police released a photo of a car they believe was involved via Twitter.

The crime happened at East 82nd Street and Troost Avenue in the evening.

"KCPD detectives are looking for a black SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe or Trailblazer, involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-&-run crash," the tweet reads.

Those with information can call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS, or Detective Burgess at 816-482-8189.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

