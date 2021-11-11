KCPD looking for black SUV in fatal hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are still looking for those involved in an Oct. 27 hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian.

On Thursday police released a photo of a car they believe was involved via Twitter.

KCPD detectives are looking for a black SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe or Trailblazer, involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-&-run crash. The crime happened at 82nd Terrace & Troost the evening of Oct. 27th. Call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS or Det. Burgess at 816-482-8189. pic.twitter.com/ovRpB4vtSB — kcpolice (@kcpolice) November 11, 2021

The crime happened at East 82nd Street and Troost Avenue in the evening.

Those with information can call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS, or Detective Burgess at 816-482-8189.

