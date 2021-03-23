KCPD looking for tips in weekend shooting deaths of 2 teens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Police are looking for tips in the shooting deaths of two teens that happened over the weekend.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, a 15-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were shot and killed in the 7300 block of Norton Avenue.

Those teens were identified as Dominique Nelson and Dominik Simmons.

Police are asking anyone who may know something about the teens' deaths of other shootings at the location to contact Det. Ryan Taylor with the Homicide Unit at 816-889-6067, or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for a tip that leads to an arrest.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .