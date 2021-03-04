KCPD: Man shot to death in 3300 block of Montgall Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE | KCPD identified the victim in this case as 32-year-old Devin L. Smith.

ORIGINAL STORY | Police are investigating a homicide Thursday afternoon near East 33rd Street and Montgall Avenue.

According to Sgt. Jake Becchina, a KCPD spokesman, officers were called to the area around 1 p.m. in response to the sound of gunfire.

A man was found in the front yard of a house in the 3300 block of Montgall Avenue with gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

The victim has yet to be identified.

KCPD investigators are asking for any information from witnesses, which may help lead to an arrest in the case.

There have now been 26 homicides in KCMO in 2021, including six since Sunday alone, compared to 28 at the same time last year, when the city set a record with 176 homicides.

Through the morning of March 4, there had been 23 homicides in 2019, 20 in 2018 and 21 in 2017, according to the KCPD Daily Homicide Analysis report .

Nine of the homicides this year have occurred in the East Patrol Division compared with seven in the Central Patrol Division and five in the South Patrol Division.

