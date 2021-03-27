KCPD officer shot inside gas station released from hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, officer who was shot after exchanging gunfire with a suspect was released from the hospital on Saturday.

The incident happened on Thursday inside a gas station near East 63rd Street and Prospect Avenue.

The suspect, Malcolm Johnson, 31, was killed following the shooting.

KCPD issued a stop order for Johnson related to an incident that happened on March 15.

Officers located Johnson inside the gas station and attempted to arrest him when he pulled out a gun and fired at the officer, striking him in the leg.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson said the officer returned fire in self-defense, striking Johnson, who was transported to Research Medical Center where he later died.

