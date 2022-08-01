KCPD rules death in Northland apartment fire as homicide, identifies victim

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has ruled the death of a victim in the three-story apartment building fire that left two dead on July 25 in the northland, as a homicide.

Aiden Ayers, 19, was identified as one victim in the fire. The second victim has not been identified and their death has not yet been ruled.

Emergency crews responded to the fire just before 4:30 a.m. on July 25 at Vivion Oaks Apartment 5056 N. Oak Trafficway. Smoke and fire was showing from the building. After around 10 minutes, crews backed out of the building due to safety, and combated the fire from the exterior.

Police said the fire was started outside of the building, and rose through all three floors.

The KCPD Bomb and Arson Unit is continuing to investigate the fire, and have not yet determined if the fire is classified as arson.

A spokesperson for KCPD said these investigations can take "a long time" depending on a number of variables, including lab results and factors on the scene.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .