Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

KCPD searching for hit-and-run suspect following I-435 incident Monday morning

Pedestrian hit at I-435 and Bannister Road
Kansas City Scout Cam
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the I-435 southbound ramp at Bannister Road.
Pedestrian hit at I-435 and Bannister Road
Posted at 12:20 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 13:20:38-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a hit-and-run suspect following an incident on Interstate 435 in south KCMO Monday morning.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at about 11:40 a.m. on the southbound ramp of I-435 at Bannister Road.

The suspect fled the scene in a black Chrysler 300, according to KCPD.

Officials say the victim is breathing and talking, but no further information was provided.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Buy tickets to School Day now!