KCPD searching for hit-and-run suspect following I-435 incident Monday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a hit-and-run suspect following an incident on Interstate 435 in south KCMO Monday morning.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at about 11:40 a.m. on the southbound ramp of I-435 at Bannister Road.

The suspect fled the scene in a black Chrysler 300, according to KCPD.

Officials say the victim is breathing and talking, but no further information was provided.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

