KCPD seeks public help identifying kidnapping suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department detectives are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in the kidnapping of a 2-year-old girl that happened on Tuesday.

The girl, Khalecia K. Richards, was found an hour and 40 minutes later in Kansas City, Kansas, after she was kidnapped with a stolen Ford Mustang with Texas licenses plates.

The picture of the suspect is from security footage from the BP gas station Richards was kidnapped from. The suspect took off his shoe at one point, and KCPD included a photo of it in case it is recognizable to anyone, according to an email from KCPD.

Individuals with information about the suspect are asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 234-5136 or the Tips Hotline.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .