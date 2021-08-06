KCPD: Suspicious injuries on human remains found in March

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The death of a person whose remains were found in March is now being investigated as a homicide.

Kansas City, Missouri, police were called to a wooded area near 34th Street and Roanoke Road on March 2 for human remains in a wooded area.

Examination of the remains over the past several months has determined there were suspicious injuries to the person.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators are still working to identify the person, but believe the remains belong to an adult male.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .