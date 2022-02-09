KCPD to investigate offensive BHM meeting interruption at Rockhurst University

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has begun investigating an incident at Rockhurst University from earlier this month where individuals crashed a Black History Month Zoom meeting.

The meeting, put on by the Black Student Union at Rockhurst, "was infiltrated by several individuals shouting racial slurs and showing pornographic video," according to the university.

In a message to campus, Rockhurst said the case is now going to be investigated formally.

"The investigation is in its early stages but so far we know that a detective from the KCPD has been assigned to the case to begin a preliminary review," the message said. "Initial internal analysis shows that the IP addresses of the attackers are both domestic and international."

The message also pointed to similar occurrences at other universities that could help inform the investigation.

"We are aware that other universities and organizations around the nation have been targeted with similar attacks over the past two years, and we are learning from their experiences," Rockhurst said. "We are committed to doing everything possible to identify those responsible and hold them accountable."

In response to the attack, the university will also have increased security at on-campus events "for an added layer of protection."