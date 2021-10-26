Kearney High School teacher pleads not guilty to sexual misconduct charge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kearney High School teacher, who was placed on paid administrative leave last Spring, pleaded not guilty to a first-degree sexual misconduct charge on Monday.

Bryant Hummel, who taught math and coached football and wrestling at the school, was first charged on Sept. 22.

A probable cause statement from the Kearney Police Department previously alleged Hummel exposed his genitals to two 17-year-old female students multiple times.

The incident allegedly happened on March 3, 2020, when the two students stayed after school to receive help with math homework.

Hummel also allegedly walked up behind the students while his genital were exposed.

Later on, he called the students on FaceTime with his genitals exposed again and asked them to go over to his house.

The district previously said Hummel currently isn't allowed on school property and that it's cooperating with authorities on the investigation.

Hummel's court appearance was continued in Clay County court on Monday.

