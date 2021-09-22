Kearney coach charged with sexual misconduct

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kearney High School teacher and coach, who was placed on paid administrative leave, has been charged in Clay County for first-degree sexual misconduct.

Bryant Hummel is a math teacher at Kearney High School as well as a football defensive line coach and a wrestling coach. The Kearney School District said he is currently not allowed on school property.

Kearney School District released a statement Tuesday that said they are aware of the misdemeanor charge filed against Hummel.

"The safety of students is always our top priority," the district said in the statement. "KSD takes all student concerns and allegations seriously, investigates them pursuant to district policies, and fully cooperates with state agencies and law enforcement."

A criminal summons was issued Tuesday in the case, and a hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25 in Clay County Circuit Court.