KSU student injured in Manhattan entertainment district shooting

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Riley County police are investigating after an early Sunday shooting that left two people injured in a popular Manhattan bar and entertainment district.
The Manhattan Mercury reports that police responded to a report of gunshots shortly before 1:30 a.m. in Aggieville. Officers found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound and another 24-year-old with a head injury.
Kansas State University on Sunday said the man shot was a student.
"While the university will not comment on an ongoing investigation, we are deeply concerned for the injured student and our K-State community," the university said in a written statement.
