Lansing man to serve 3 years probation after accidentally killing stepson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lansing man will spend three years on probation for the unintentional shooting of his stepson.

Robert F. Quasa, 48, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in February for accidentally killing Andrew Glenn Wiley.

On Nov. 3, Quasa and Wiley visited a gun range before the incident. In the midst of cleaning the weapons, a handgun discharged and struck Wiley, per court records.

Documents note Quasa told police at the scene he was showing Wiley how to remove a bullet from the chamber when the gun “just went off.”

Quasa’s father, wife (Wiley’s mother), Wiley’s two brothers and Wiley’s former fiancée asked the court at Wednesday’s hearing not to send him to prison. They “expressed their belief Quasa is a good man and should be forgiven,” per the Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office.

The court decided to sentence Quasa to probation based on his lack of criminal history as well as finding “good cause.”

“Involuntary manslaughter is a presumptive prison case, but the court can find probation if there’s good cause to do so, and this is what the court found,” per the attorney’s office.

If Quasa violates his probation, he will serve 32 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections.

“Owning or handling any gun entails a tremendous responsibility that cannot be overstated,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said in a news release. “We stayed in touch with the victim’s and the defendant’s family throughout this case, and they made it clear that they forgave the defendant.”

