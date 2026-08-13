Lawrence man sentenced to prison for 2022 deadly shooting of 2 people, firing at police during pursuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rodney Marshall was sentenced to life in prison Thursday by a Douglas County District Court judge for his role in a double homicide in Lawrence.

Marshall was sentenced to two life sentences plus 204 months, according to a press release from the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.

He was found guilty May 18 of two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and one count of fleeing or attempting to elude police.

“Two lives were senselessly taken and the impact of those losses will never be undone,” Douglas County District Attorney Dakota Loomis said in a press release Thursday. “Today’s sentence in some small measure holds Rodney Marshall accountable for his crimes and the hurt he caused our community. I hope the victims’ families can take some comfort in knowing that justice has been served and their loved ones have not been forgotten.”

On July 31, 2022, Marshall shot and killed two people at two separate residences, resulting in the deaths of Shelby McCoy, 52, and William O'Brien, 43.

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Marshall later led law enforcement on a chase and shot at officers during the pursuit; no officers were injured.

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