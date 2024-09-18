Leavenworth 18-year-old charged in school threat investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth 18-year-old faces an aggravated criminal threat charge after allegedly threatening Leavenworth High School.

Leavenworth police said Kaden Ray Bentley was taken into custody after police were made aware Monday night of a threat toward the high school on Tuesday.

In a letter sent to Leavenworth Public Schools families, the district confirmed the suspect was not school age and did not attend the district.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said his office charged Bentley Tuesday night because he “unlawfully, feloniously, and with the intent to place another in fear, communicate[d] a threat to commit violence.”

Allegedly, Bentley planned to commit a school shooting.

"Neither this community nor my office will tolerate threats of school violence,” Thompson said in a news release. “My office takes any threat seriously, especially threats of gun violence involving our area schools.”

Leavenworth police worked with Fort Leavenworth military police to identify Bentley as a military dependent.

Bentley's first court appearance is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday.

