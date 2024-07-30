Leavenworth inmate found unresponsive, pronounced dead Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An inmate was found unresponsive Monday at the federal penitentiary in Leavenworth.

Shortly before 8 p.m., emergency medical crews began rendering aid to Sean Evan Thomas Bad Bear, per the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Despite the attempted life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead.

The 33-year-old man came to the facility March 21, 2024, to serve a 10-month sentence for assault by strangulation of an intimate partner/dating partner and crime on a reservation, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.