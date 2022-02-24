Leavenworth man receives sentence for killing pedestrian while drag racing stolen motorcycle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth man has been sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for hitting and killing a pedestrian while riding a stolen motorcycle.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said Thursday that Justen McCarter, 37, received a 42-month sentence for involuntary manslaughter and possession of a stolen motorcycle.

He pleaded guilty to both charges in October 2021.

McCarter was drag racing a stolen motorcycle on March 1, 2020, when he traveled through a 30 mph zone at 12th and Ottawa streets in Leavenworth going 80-90 mph, according to court documents.

While driving at high speeds, McCarter struck Adam Wheeler, who was crossing the street. Wheeler was killed.



