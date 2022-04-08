Leavenworth man sentenced to 5 years for 2018 shooting death of his girlfriend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth man has been sentenced to nearly 5 years for shooting and killing his girlfriend in 2018, according to a release from the Leavenworth County prosecutor.

Dan S. Flannagan, 67, previously pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the April 2018 incident.

According to the release, Flannagan got into an argument with Constance Perryman, his girlfriend at the time, and fired multiple shots with a shotgun. His roommate eventually emerged to find Perryman shot, on the ground, and Flannagan standing near her, asking her to get up.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. This plea took place with the family’s consent, but we know there’s never enough prison time a defendant can receive that makes the victim’s family feel whole," Leavenworth County Prosecutor Todd Thompson said in the release. "A life was taken from them, no matter the circumstances of the tragedy.”

