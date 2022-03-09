Leavenworth man sentenced to more than 16 years for death of 12-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth man has been sentenced to about 16 1/2 years for the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy, according to a release from Leavenworth County prosecutors.

Darvon Deshawn Thomas, 26, was sentenced to 200 months for second-degree murder based on his role in the death of Brian Henderson, Jr., who was killed in an April 2021 shooting at Kare Pharmacy.

According to the release, Thomas didn't fire the shot that killed Henderson but drove the shooter to and from the scene.

"The death of the 12-year-old was due to a shooting, but Thomas was not the person who shot and killed the child," Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said in the release. "He was the person who drove the alleged shooter to the pharmacy parking lot and drove him away from the pharmacy after the shooting."

Further details surrounding the shooting were not revealed due to other pending court cases regarding the incident.

"No amount of prison time will ever make up for the loss of such a young life," Thompson said. "Just because Mr. Thomas is the shooter does not mean he isn’t as responsible as the others for this death."

