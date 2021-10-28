Leavenworth man sentenced to more than 6 years for deadly crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth County, Kansas, man has been sentenced for his role in a deadly crash that occurred in February.

Josiah Coleman, 23, was sentenced to 77 months, or nearly six and a half years, for involuntary manslaughter and possession of methamphetamine.

Coleman was driving a vehicle more than 90 mph in a 40 mph zone when he did not stop at a stop sign and struck another vehicle, according to a release from Leavenworth County.

The crash killed Donna Gay Osborne, who had been driving with her 6-month-old grandson. Her grandson suffered only minor injuries, according to the release.

After the crash, methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia were discovered in Coleman's car.

“This was a tragedy. The only blessing was the child was unharmed," Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said in the release. "Drugs harm more than just the person using them, and in this case, it has devastated a family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them.”

Coleman also faces revocation of his probation on a previous aggravated assault conviction in Johnson County.