Lee's Summit bank robbed Monday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Monday afternoon in Lee’s Summit.

Officials said that around 1:40 p.m. a man with a thin build, standing between 5 feet 9 inches, and 5 feet 11 inches tall, walked into Security Bank of Kansas City and verbally demanded cash.

The man was between 20 and 30 years old, wearing blue jeans, a gray and black T-shirt and a gray or black ball cap.

He left the bank, located at 1101 SW Third St., with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officials said he did not show a weapon during the burglary and there were no injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .