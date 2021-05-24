Lee's Summit bank robbed Monday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Monday afternoon in Lee’s Summit.
Officials said that around 1:40 p.m. a man with a thin build, standing between 5 feet 9 inches, and 5 feet 11 inches tall, walked into Security Bank of Kansas City and verbally demanded cash.
The man was between 20 and 30 years old, wearing blue jeans, a gray and black T-shirt and a gray or black ball cap.
He left the bank, located at 1101 SW Third St., with an undisclosed amount of money.
Officials said he did not show a weapon during the burglary and there were no injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
