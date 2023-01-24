Lee's Summit man accused of firing shots in home, triggering 11-hour standoff with police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is accused of firing shots inside a home in Lee's Summit during a domestic disturbance and triggering an 11-hour standoff with police on Monday.

Kevin Lee Williams II, 31, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and third-degree domestic assault.

According to the Lee's Summit Police Department, the incident happened at around 3:30 a.m. on Monday in the 900 block of NE Bristol Drive.

When police arrived, they learned Williams had allegedly fired multiple shots inside the home.

Two people were evacuated and police began establishing a perimeter around the home.

Tactical officers used drones and robots to enter the home and search for the suspect because he refused to speak with negotiators on the phone.

Chemical irritants were later deployed into the home before officers entered the home and took Williams into custody in the master bedroom.

The standoff ended at 2 p.m.

Williams' bond was set at $30,000.

