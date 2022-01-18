Lee's Summit police request help locating vehicle that may be connected to Friday's Amtrak homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lee's Summit Police Department is requesting the public's help locating a vehicle they think could be connected to a homicide that occurred Friday in an Amtrak train.
The shooting took place inside the train around 9 p.m. between two passengers and left Richie T. Aaron Jr., 30, of Independence, dead.
The car the police are now looking for, according to a release from LSPD, was taken in a car jacking shortly after the homicide took place.
The vehicle is a gray, 2015 Dodge Charger. It has the Missouri license plate ED6-M0U. It also has a "very loud" exhaust, tinted windows and no front license plate.
"The vehicle was taken Friday night around 9 p.m. in an armed carjacking behind a business in downtown Lee's Summit," LSPD said in a release. "If you see the vehicle, do not approach and call 911 immediately. If you have information that would be helpful, please call Det. Ide at 816-969-1668."
The suspect is described as a male in his late 20s to early 30s.
