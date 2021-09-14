Lee's Summit police seeks help identifying burglary suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee's Summit, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man involved in a burglary investigation.

The department posted photos of the suspect and his car, a white pickup truck, on Facebook.

Anyone who can identify the man are asked to contact Det. Owings at 816-969-1671 or the LSPD Tips hotline at 816-969-1752.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .