Lee's Summit police seeks help identifying burglary suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee's Summit, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man involved in a burglary investigation.
The department posted photos of the suspect and his car, a white pickup truck, on Facebook.
Anyone who can identify the man are asked to contact Det. Owings at 816-969-1671 or the LSPD Tips hotline at 816-969-1752.
