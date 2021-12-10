Watch
Lee's Summit woman indicted for bank robberies

Posted at 10:54 AM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 11:54:55-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee's Summit woman has been indicted for allegedly taking part in two robberies, one in Lawrence, Kansas, and one in Leawood, Kansas.

She'Toia Mitchell, 35, has been charged with two counts of bank robbery.

One charge pertains to the robbery of a Bank of America in Lawrence on Nov. 4 and one to a Wells Fargo in Leawood on Nov. 10.

The FBI, Lawrence Police Department and Leawood Police Department investigated the case.

