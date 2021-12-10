Lee's Summit woman indicted for bank robberies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee's Summit woman has been indicted for allegedly taking part in two robberies, one in Lawrence, Kansas, and one in Leawood, Kansas.

She'Toia Mitchell, 35, has been charged with two counts of bank robbery.

One charge pertains to the robbery of a Bank of America in Lawrence on Nov. 4 and one to a Wells Fargo in Leawood on Nov. 10.

The FBI, Lawrence Police Department and Leawood Police Department investigated the case.

