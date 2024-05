KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lenexa man was convicted Wednesday for his role in a 2022 deadly crash that killed an Independence man on Interstate 435 in Overland Park.

Matthew J. Ryan was convicted of reckless second-degree murder in the death of Karl Wurtenberger.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2022.

An investigation revealed Ryan was driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of I-435 when he struck Wurtenberger head-on.

Ryan will be sentenced July 17, 2024.

