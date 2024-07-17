Lenexa man gets nearly 10 years in prison for deadly 2022 head-on crash in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lenexa man was sentenced to prison Wednesday for his role in a deadly crash in Olathe that happened in December 2022.

Matthew Ryan will spend nearly 10 years in prison after being convicted of reckless second-degree murder in May for the death of Independence man Karl Wurtenberger.

An investigation found that on Dec. 10, 2022, Ryan had been driving west on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 435.

Ryan later crashed head-on into Wurtenberger's car near Quivira Road. Wurtenberger died on the scene.

