Lenexa man pleads guilty in November 2024 murder of wife, son

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lenexa, Kansas, man pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of animal cruelty in the November 2024 deaths of his wife and son.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 1, police were called to check on the sound of shots coming from inside a home in the 7900 block of Hallett Street.

Officers arrived to find Sheila Donovan, 52, and Tyler Donovan, 22, dead.

They later found Todd Donovan, husband and father to the victims, passed out at the scene.

Police arrested Todd Donovan, and the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office charged him in the case. He has been jailed since on a $2 million bond.

A judge set his sentencing for 9 a.m. on July 21.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.