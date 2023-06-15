Lenexa police asking for help in search for man involved in road rage incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lenexa police are looking for a man that have been the gunman who killed a man in a road rage incident in January 2023.

Lenexa Police Department says they are looking for man who was driving a dark sedan, possibly a Ford Fusion who was involved in a possible road rage incident in January along southbound Interstate 435 between West 95th Street and K-10 Highway in Lenexa, Kansas that killed a man.

Back in January, police found a victim, Michael Bohnsack, 59, shot to death inside his white Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The vehicle ran off the highway and into a ditch.

Police think the shooter continued to drive east on Interstate 435 from the shooting scene.

Anyone with information about the case, including any road rage incidents involving the two vehicles, should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

