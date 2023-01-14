Lenexa police say man shot to death on Interstate 435 was likely victim of road rage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Lenexa say a homicide investigation on Interstate 435 on Thursday started as a normal crash investigation into a car veering off the highway.

Master Patrol Ofc. Danny Chavez with the Lenexa Police Department says it wasn’t the crash that killed 59-year-old Michael Bohnsack — it was a bullet.

On Thursday, officers responded to the scene on southbound I-435 near K-10 on reports of a crash.

When they arrived, they located a Jeep that had crashed into a pole and ended up in a ditch.

Officers later located Bohnsack and realized he'd been shot.

According to Chavez, the bullet entered through the driver’s side window and hit Bohnsack in the head.

"At that point, we took over the investigation as not just a fatality crash, but in fact a shooting and has been since ruled a homicide,” Chavez said.

A team of investigators are now working to find out who pulled the trigger.

Chavez says Bohnsack is likely a victim of road rage.

