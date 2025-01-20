Lenexa woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in deadly crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors in Johnson County have charged a Lenexa woman with second-degree murder in connection to a deadly crash Friday night.

Just after 11 p.m. Friday, police were called to the intersection of W. 89th Terrace and Park Street on a two-vehicle crash.

Police said Any D. Crouch, 46, was driving a Ford Bronco when she failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a Toyota RAV4.

The driver of the RAV4, later identified as Tsige G. Mesfin, 48, of Shawnee, died from injuries in the crash.

Crouch and a second person in the Ford were not seriously injured.

Crouch was booked into jail Saturday morning, where she remained Monday on a $500,000 bond. She’s set to make her first video appearance Tuesday.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.