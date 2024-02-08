Less than week after installation, warning curtains near Independence Avenue bridge damaged

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Less than a week after warning curtains were installed near the Independence Avenue bridge in Kansas City, Missouri, a truck hit the tool on Wednesday night.

Though the curtains were damaged, the tool served its purpose: prevent trucks from ramming into the bridge.

The bridge has notoriously gone undefeated against truck over the years.

This prompted the city of Kansas City, Missouri, and the Kansas City Terminal Railroad, who owns the bridge, to chip in funding for the curtains.

KCMO City Councilman Crispin Rea Jr. said the left side of curtain was knocked down.

Crews from the KCMO Public Works Department worked Wednesday night to repair the curtain.

Crispin Rea Jr. Warning curtain damaged

"Since it’s been up, no trucks have hit the bridge, but that’s only been a week," Rea said.

