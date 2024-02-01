Watch Now
Warning curtains installed to dethrone undefeated Independence Avenue bridge

Independence Avenue Bridge warning curtains installed.
Posted at 4:05 PM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 17:44:53-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of trucks have fallen victim to the Independence Avenue bridge near Wilson and Topping Avenues in Kansas City, Missouri, over the years.

But on Thursday, a new tool was installed to help dethrone what some call "the truck eating bridge."

The city of Kansas City, Missouri, and Kansas City Terminal Railroad, who owns the bridge, each pitched in on the $150,000 project to install warning curtains.

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas said on X he was excited to see the warning curtains installed to help improve safety.

"We love our undefeated champion, but want to ensure drivers and goods are safe and the bridge gets a rest from its eating schedule for a while," Lucas said.

Since 2020, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department reported it responded to at least 40 crashes at the bridge, including nine in 2023.

The curtains will be installed on both sides of the bridge and help alert drives in advance if they won't clear the bridge.

