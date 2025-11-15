Lexington, Missouri, residents cleared to return after gas leak at North 10th Street forces evacuations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Residents in Lexington, Missouri, can safely return to their homes after a gas leak forced evacuations Saturday.

People were told to avoid the areas of North 10th Street and Main Street and North 11th Street at Howard Street due to a gas leak at 139 North 10th Street.

Emergency crews closed North 10th Street as Liberty Utilities made repairs.

The Lexington community has experienced multiple gas-related incidents over the past year, including a gas line explosion and fire that killed a child and injured his father and sister back in April.

The fatal explosion resulted in an investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Five months later, a gas leak required residents of the Indian Hills subdivision to evacuate the area.

