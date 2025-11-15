Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Lexington, Missouri, residents cleared to return after gas leak at North 10th Street forces evacuations

gas meter.png
Chris Morrison
The Missouri Public Service Commission will host public hearings October 13 and 18 to review Spire’s requested rate increase.
gas meter.png
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Residents in Lexington, Missouri, can safely return to their homes after a gas leak forced evacuations Saturday.

People were told to avoid the areas of North 10th Street and Main Street and North 11th Street at Howard Street due to a gas leak at 139 North 10th Street.

Emergency crews closed North 10th Street as Liberty Utilities made repairs.

The Lexington community has experienced multiple gas-related incidents over the past year, including a gas line explosion and fire that killed a child and injured his father and sister back in April.

The fatal explosion resulted in an investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Five months later, a gas leak required residents of the Indian Hills subdivision to evacuate the area.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us