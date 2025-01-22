Liberty police ask for public's help to identify vehicle involved in accident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Liberty police are asking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle that was involved in a wreck last week.

The crash happened Jan. 14 on Highway H near Highway B.

Liberty Police Department

Police said this was the crash where a vehicle ended up in an icy creek.

Emergency responders sprung into action and saved a mother and her baby from the partially submerged vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes the image is asked to contact Liberty police at 816-439-4701. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 816-474-8477.

