KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Liberty Police Department is attempting to identify a juvenile male who was located Thursday morning.

The juvenile was located around 8:30 a.m. near Mourning Dove Drive.

Police say the boy may be autistic and does not know his name or where he is from.

Anyone with information on the juvenile's identity is asked to call the Liberty Police Department's non-emergency line at 816-439-4701.

