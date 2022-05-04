Lincoln Prep staff member under investigation for inappropriate communication

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A staff member was removed from the grounds Wednesday morning at Lincoln College Preparatory Academy after the Kansas City, Missouri, Public School District received “a report of inappropriate communication.”

Lincoln Prep Principal Kristian Foster sent an email to parents, which confirmed that an investigation has been launched.

The staff member, who has not been publicly identified, allegedly sent the inappropriate communication to a student.

“We immediately opened an investigation and placed the staff member on administrative leave,” Foster said in her email message.

A KCPS spokesperson also confirmed that “the appropriate authorities” have been alerted when asked if police were contacted regarding the incident.

Kansas City, Missouri, police confirmed there was a call for service at the district regarding a juvenile 11:47 a.m. on Wednesday morning. A report of the incident was not yet available.

“As this is an active investigation, we are unable to share more information at this time,” Foster said. “Please know that LCPA and KCPS take allegations of inappropriate communication seriously.”

The email encouraged parents to make sure any child who feels unsafe for any reason at school to “bring their concerns immediately to a trusted adult.”

