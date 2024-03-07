Man, 19, charged in 2023 burglary of Frontier Justice gun store in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 19-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man is facing federal charges connected to the burglary of the Frontier Justice gun store last October.

Patrick Montufar was indicted Thursday by a federal grad jury in Kansas City, Kansas.

Court documents allege Montufar stole nine pistols from the store, located just east of Interstate 435 between Parallel Parkway and State Avenue.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said in October that the suspect had used a stolen, black Kia Soul to smash through the front doors of the store.

Thursday’s indictment also requires Montufar to forfeit the stolen firearms and any ammunition.

If convicted, Montufar could face up to 10 years in prison, supervised release of up to three years and a fine up to $250,000.

