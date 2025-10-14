Man, 21, charged in March 2025 killing in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 21-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man was taken into custody earlier this month and charged in a deadly shooting in March.

Around 9 p.m. on March 26, KCK police were called to the intersection of S. 16th Street and Ridge Avenue on a report of shots being fired .

Officers arrived on the scene and located three gunshot victims. One of those victims, identified as Anderson Murcia-Cartagena, 18, did not survive his injuries .

A KCK police spokesperson said detectives were able to develop suspect information to turn the case file over to prosecutors.

On Oct. 3, the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office filed first-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault charges against Rene Najera, 21, in connection with the deadly shooting.

Three days later, on Oct. 6, U.S. Marshals took Najera into custody.

Online court records reveal Najera made his first appearance before a Wyandotte County District Court judge on Oct. 8. He’s slated for a hearing on Oct. 21.

He remains in custody at the Wynaodtte County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

