Man accused of fatally beating victim with bolt in Kansas City claimed it was self-defense

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man accused of beating another man to death with an industrial-sized carriage bolt in Kansas City, Missouri, told police he acted in self-defense.

Charles E. Stamper, 57, allegedly committed the killing on Wednesday in the 2000 block of Linwood Boulevard.

According to court papers, officers responded to the Emerson Manor Apartments on a reported cutting.

When they arrived, officers knocked on the door of a unit on the fourth floor.

After receiving no response, the officers forced themselves into the unit and saw Stamper covered in blood, standing in the bedroom doorway.

Officers took him into custody and he told officers, "it was self-defense, there is a gun in there on the floor."

The victim, identified as Dickens F. Taima, was located on the floor and covered in blood.

Detectives interviewed a witness who shared the apartment with Taima.

She told them Stamper had gone over to run errands with her and that Taima was asleep when he arrived.

The witness told police she went to shower and Stamper had left to retrieve some paperwork.

The witness later said she heard screaming about five minutes later.

After opening the bathroom door, she allegedly saw Stamper standing in the doorway of Taima's bathroom with blood on his hands.

The witness later left the apartment unit.

Stamper is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

