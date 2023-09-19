Man accused of gunning down cousin during altercation in east Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is accused of shooting and killing his cousin during an altercation on Monday morning in Kansas City, Missouri, the Jackson County's Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced.

Eric L. Morrow is charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action in the death of Matthew White.

The killing happened about 9 a.m. in the 3900 block of South Benton Avenue. Officers responded to the scene and located White dead on a staircase inside a home.

Detectives interviewed three different witnesses who all recalled Morrow and White arguing and getting into an altercation before the killing, according to court papers.

Before the shooting, White had asked Morrow to the leave the home. Morrow slapped the victim, who later threw a plate of food at Morrow and caused a plate to shatter, a witness told detectives.

Morrow later pulled out a gun and a witness later closed to the door to a room in the home to keep Morrow out.

After that, Morrow allegedly shot once and threatened to shoot through the door.

White believed Morrow would keep shooting, so he opened the door and that's when Morrow allegedly shot and killed White.

Leading up to the shooting, Morrow and White had been involved in separate altercations, including one where White became upset at Morrow for only bringing enough food for himself.

Morrow was injured in the incident and transported to an area hospital where he admitted to smoking PCP hours before the shooting.

